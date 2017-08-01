Learn About Permaculture as a Planet Saver

Santa Barbara Permaculture Network will host a talk with ecological designer, educator and author Matt Powers, 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Aug. 12, at the South Coast Watershed Resource Center at Hendry’s Beach, 2981 Cliff Drive.

Powers will share his 5 Steps to An Abundant Future that he suggests are needed to guarantee an abundant future for humans and the planet. Seeing permaculture as a powerful tool, Powers said he wants permaculture to become a household word.

Permaculture is a design science that uses the patterns and systems of nature to provide sustainably for humans and the environment. Powers believes permaculture can solve all the insurmountable problems of the modern world.

Loss of topsoil, deforestation and pollution can all be addressed and reversed, and regeneration can be achieved, as documented in a multitude of permaculture projects around the world, Powers believes.



The 5 Steps to an Abundant Future proposed by Powers are: Building Healthy Soils, Growing Forests, Restoring the Oceans and All Waters, Regenerating Biodiversity and Rewilding Human Culture.

With these five steps, Powers said, people can begin to reverse climate change; sequester excess carbon; clean up gnarly pollution in the air, water and soil; and bring back nature — all with the whole systems thinking of permaculture.

Powers will share his book The Permaculture Student 2, which is designed as a year-long curriculum filled with projects, activities and formulas. The book provides a holistic, comprehensive exploration of the philosophy of permaculture, he said.

Powers is an educator and high school teacher with a master’s degree in education. He is also a professional musician and song writer, plant breeder, seed saver and gardener.

He has collaborated with global experts on soil, mycology, ecology, permaculture design, landscape restoration, regenerative farming and alternative energy.

With his books Permaculture Student 1, and Permaculture Student 2, he created a curriculum for K-12 and college students with translations available in Spanish, Polish, and Arabic.



Powers’ own interest in permaculture was inspired by a desire to live a better, healthier life for himself and his family, as a result of his wife’s third bout with cancer.

As he and his family began studying food, healthy living, and organic gardening, they discovered the positive, solution-oriented philosophy of permaculture.

Reservations are not required and attendees are invited to bring a picnic meal to have at the park following Powers' talk. Children are welcome.

More information, contact [email protected]; www.sbpermaculture.org; or call 962-2571. Event co-sponsors are Explore Ecology, Pharmersea, and AMA SeaBeauty.

— Margie Bushman for Santa Barbara Permaculture Network.





