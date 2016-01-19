Permit Burning Allowed In Santa Barbara County With Restrictions

A fire reported Tuesday morning as being illegal in the 5000 block of Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez actually was a permitted burn, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Permitted burns now are allowed since the county transitioned Jan. 4 from a “high fire season” to a “winter preparedness level.”

The transition means the ban on permit burning within County Fire Department jurisdictions has been lifted.

However, the permits are issued for burn piles only and are not intended for the burning of standing vegetation.

Permits for conducting the burns come with a number of rules and guidelines.

“Prior to issuance of a permit, all burn sites and piles will be inspected by Santa Barbara County Fire Department for compliance with the appropriate permit conditions,” county officials said.

Additionally, the permit holder must contact the fire department prior to starting any permit burn.

Both property owners and permit holders could be held liable for any escaped burn on their property that requires fire department assistance.

Non-compliance could result in citation and/or full recovery of the costs to extinguish an escaped blaze.

Burn days are determined by the time of year and the weather, with winter months preferred since fuel moisture levels are high and temperatures are low, fire officials said.

In determining whether to permit burns, authorities assess the ability of the smoke to mix with the atmosphere is critical. A high-pressure, stable condition is not recommended for burning due to the inability of the smoke to easily dissipate.

Predicted high winds can also suspend burning.

Permitted burns are never allowed on Sundays or holidays, officials said.

The Fire Department and Air Pollution Control District work closely together to determine appropriate days for permit burning, authorities said.

Each day, fire officials announce on a recorded phone line, 805.686.8177, whether permit burning is allowed.

While recent rains have decreased the fire danger, county fire representatives reminded that wildfires remain a possibility during the winter in Southern California.

Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads.

Through the Ready! Set! Go! Program, land owners have the opportunity to learn about defensible space and vegetation removal.

