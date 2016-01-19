Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 12:49 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Permit Burning Allowed In Santa Barbara County With Restrictions

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 19, 2016 | 3:05 p.m.

A fire reported Tuesday morning as being illegal in the 5000 block of Baseline Avenue in Santa Ynez actually was a permitted burn, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Permitted burns now are allowed since the county transitioned Jan. 4 from a “high fire season” to a “winter preparedness level.”

The transition means the ban on permit burning within County Fire Department jurisdictions has been lifted. 

However, the permits are issued for burn piles only and are not intended for the burning of standing vegetation.

Permits for conducting the burns come with a number of rules and guidelines. 

“Prior to issuance of a permit, all burn sites and piles will be inspected by Santa Barbara County Fire Department for compliance with the appropriate permit conditions,” county officials said. 

Additionally, the permit holder must contact the fire department prior to starting any permit burn. 

Both property owners and permit holders could be held liable for any escaped burn on their property that requires fire department assistance.

Non-compliance could result in citation and/or full recovery of the costs to extinguish an escaped blaze.

Burn days are determined by the time of year and the weather, with winter months preferred since fuel moisture levels are high and temperatures are low, fire officials said.

In determining whether to permit burns, authorities assess the ability of the smoke to mix with the atmosphere is critical. A high-pressure, stable condition is not recommended for burning due to the inability of the smoke to easily dissipate. 

Predicted high winds can also suspend burning. 

Permitted burns are never allowed on Sundays or holidays, officials said.

The Fire Department and Air Pollution Control District work closely together to determine appropriate days for permit burning, authorities said.

Each day, fire officials announce on a recorded phone line, 805.686.8177, whether permit burning is allowed. 

While recent rains have decreased the fire danger, county fire representatives reminded that wildfires remain a possibility during the winter in Southern California. 

Santa Barbara County residents are encouraged to continue to reduce flammable vegetation around their structures, property and roads. 

Through the Ready! Set! Go! Program, land owners have the opportunity to learn about defensible space and vegetation removal. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 