Perotte Takes a Big Early Lead Over Bennett in Goleta Mayoral Race

Based on initial mail-in ballots, she is ahead 58.4% to 41.2%

Paula Perotte Click to view larger
Paula Perotte at her election night party in Goleta. She was leading her opponent, Michael T. Bennett, in early returns in their battle to become Goleta’s first elected mayor. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 6, 2018 | 8:28 p.m.

Paula Perotte jumped out to a big early lead Tuesday night in the race to become Goleta's first elected mayor.

She was leading her opponent and fellow City Council member, Michael T. Bennett, 58.4 percent to 41.2 percent based on initial returns from mail-in ballots.

Both of the mayoral candidates were Democrats in the nonpartisan race with wide bases of support and deep connections to the community.

This year marked the city’s first time voters directly elected a mayor, instead of rotating the position among the five City Council members. 

Perotte held her election night party at Vicenta's in the Camino Real Marketplace, while Bennett celebrated at his home near Lake Los Carneros in Goleta. 

Bennett, who has been on the council since 2006, and Perotte, who has been a member since 2010, both have four-year terms ending this year, so the loser will inevitably be off the council. 

Bennett is a former county firefighter. Perotte's family owns a farm. 

Bennett was considered the pro-business, pro-growth candidate, who supported much of the development that now clogs Goleta. 

Perotte over the years built a slow-growth council majority alongside councilmen Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards. Together, they frequently stiff-armed the business community, according to critics.

Perotte, Kasdin and Richards rejected Girsh Park developer Mark Linehan's request to rezone a piece of vacant land next to the Ice in Paradise rink — for use as a potential gas station — because of the severe traffic problems in the area.

Bennett and Councilman Roger Aceves disagreed, and both have strong ties to the business community.

Goleta was incorporated as a city 16 years ago. The city is more congested with traffic than ever, especially in the busy intersection of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue. Developers are building housing, both rental and for-sale, at a rapid pace, and there are several new hotels as well. 

And great tension exists between the business and environmental communities over the rate of growth during the past decade. 

Traffic congestion and modes of transportation are likely to be among the biggest challenges for the city going forward. Old Town Goleta is being targeted for a bicycle and pedestrian master plan with new bike lanes, smaller sidewalks and fewer lanes. 

