Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Perry Martin, SBCC Defense Have Big Day

Vaqueros post first shutout in 15 years; Martin ties record with 4 rushing touchdowns

Perry Martin scores one of his four rushing touchdowns for SBCC. The four scores tied a school record Click to view larger
Perry Martin scores one of his four rushing touchdowns for SBCC. The four scores tied a school record (Ryan Cullom / SBCC Channels)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | September 18, 2016 | 8:10 a.m.

It was a historic day for the SBCC football team on Saturday, as running back Perry Martin tied a school record and the defense posted its first shutout in nearly15 years in a 51-0 blowout of L.A. Southwest.

Martin, a freshman from Thousand Oaks tied a school record with four rushing touchdowns  at La Playa Stadium. Tyrone Harris ran for four TDs in a 2008 game and Jerry Hughes did it for the Vaqueros in 1969.

Martin was the third-leading rusher (61 yards, 11 attempts) for the Vaqueros (2-1), who ran for a season-high 308 yards on 47 carries (6.6 average). Martin rushed for three TDs in the first quarter (3, 1 and 2 yards) as the Vaqueros jumped out to a 27-0 lead. They led 34-0 at intermission.

“Perry Martin is doing a great job and the whole running back corps is doing great things," SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos said. "It all starts with our offensive line. The O-line is better than any line I’ve had to this point.”

Manny Nwosu scored the game’s first TD on a 9-yard run at the 11:03 mark. The Vaqueros took over on the Cougar 23 after a high snap on a punt led to an 8-yard loss. Demetrius Vinson paced the SBCC rushing attack with 98 yards on 12 attempts. Cedric Cooper averaged nearly 20 yards on four rushes out of the Wildcat formation with 79 yards and a TD.

Tony Anderson led the Vaquero defense with nine tackles, a blocked field goal and a second-quarter interception. Keonimana Kahooilihala thwarted the last Cougar drive by tipping a pass to himself for an interception at his own 20.

It was the first shutout since Oct. 20, 2001 when Santa Barbara blanked L.A. Pierce 41-0.

“It was great to get a shutout after the troubles our defense had in the first few weeks,” said Anderson, a 6-4 freshman defensive back from Paris, France. “It was a great team win. This is a team game and you need to play together.”

SBCC’s Tony Anderson launches his body to block a 30-yard field-goal attempt by L.A. Southwest. Click to view larger
SBCC’s Tony Anderson launches his body to block a 30-yard field-goal attempt by L.A. Southwest. (Ryan Cullom / SBCC Channels)

Defensive lineman Luigi Dorzin had six tackles, including three for loss, and Thomas Lash and Dallas Martin also recorded a half-dozen tackles.

Elijah Cunningham took the second-half kickoff at his own 12 and sprinted untouched for an 88-yard TD. That boosted the lead to 41-0 and lifted Cunningham into No. 7 on the state kick return chart with a 37.3-yard average. He led the state in kick returns last year with a 40.8 average and was named All-American.

“It’s so smooth when Elijah runs, you don’t realize how fast he’s going,” said Moropoulos. “Once he got to a certain point, they weren’t going to catch him.”

Nakota Shepard-Creer blocked a second-quarter punt and Anderson blocked a 30-yard field goal try in the third quarter. The Vaqueros have blocked six kicks in three games.

The Vaqueros drove 55 yards in eight plays for their final touchdown, a 1-yard run by Perry that made it 48-0 with 1:24 to go in the third quarter. The big play on the drive was a 23-yard pass from Joshua Lindman to Jason-Matthew Sharsh. Sharsh led the receivers with six catches for 78 yards.

Patrick Nasiatka (Na-shot-ka) made all six PATs and completed the scoring with a 37-yard field goal midway through the final period. He leads the state in scoring with 26 points (17-17 PATs, 3-6 FGs).

“We challenged our guys during the week and said, ‘Hey just relax, go make plays and don’t hold back or be afraid to fail,’ “ said Moropoulos. “The guys responded and I’m proud of them."
 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 