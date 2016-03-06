Woman Seriously Injured in 100-Foot Fall From Gaviota State Beach Train Trestle

Calstar helicopter lands on the beach to pick up 56-year-old patient, who was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday after noon when she fell about 100 feet from a train trestle at Gaviota State Beach, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The woman was conscious when emergency responders arrived and complained of moderate to major injuries, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

There was no train in the area at the time of the fall, around 1:07 p.m., and the cause of the accident is unknown, he said.

A Calstar helicopter was dispatched to the scene and arrived around 1:40 p.m.

It landed on the beach and transported the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The woman's name and details on her condition were not available.

