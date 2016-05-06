1 Person Injured in Lompoc Mobile Home Fire

One person was injured in a mobile home blaze in Lompoc Thursday night, the third structure fire in the city in the past month.

Members of the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident in the 400 block of North M Street at 10 p.m. Thursday.

"Crews arrived on scene approximately three minutes later to find a working fire with smoke showing from a single-family residence," Battalion Chief Mark Clayton said. "Crews took aggressive initial attack actions to keep the fire from spreading throughout the home and to adjacent structures."

During the initial attack, firefighters rescued a female occupant from the structure, Clayton said.

One person was treated for moderate injuries and transported by helicopter to a burn center, the Lompoc Firefighters Association said.

The fire was controlled at 10:10 p.m., but firefighters remained on scene until 3 a.m. to complete salvage and overhaul operations, Clayton added.

Property and content loss is estimated to be $25,000, he added.

Lompoc city firefighters were assisted by crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vandenberg Fire Department and American Medical Response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Acting Captain Anthony Hudley encouraged residents to check their smoke detectors.

"I think the biggest advice we would give them is to make sure they having working smoke detectors," he said, adding investigators will determine whether this residence has a working smoke detector.

Additionally, he said homeowners should ensure areas around their residences are clear so firefighters can access the entire property quickly in case of an emergency. While firefighters often tout defensible space in regards to wildland fires, defensible space is equally important during blazes involving structures, he added.

The incident marked the third structure fire in the city within the past month, firefighters noted.

A woman was burned in a house fire April 7 in the 500 block of North A Street, and another mobile home was destroyed April 22 due to a blaze.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .