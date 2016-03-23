Climber Dies After 100-Foot Fall From Gibraltar Rock in Mountains Above Santa Barbara

Victim, whose named was not released, was a man in his 20s who was at popular climbing spot

A climber died Wednesday evening after suffering traumatic injuries in a fall from Gibraltar Rock in the mountains above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County firefighters, along with crews from the city of Santa Barbara and Montecito Fire Protection District, as well as the sheriff’s Search & Rescue Team, were called out shortly after 6 p.m. to the popular climbing area along Gibraltar Road, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The victim, a man in his 20s, had fallen about 100 feet and reportedly was unconscious when the first emergency personnel arrived.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the man was climbing with at least one other person at the time of the accident.

Crews set up a rope system to hoist the victim out of the ravine where he landed, but at 7:45 p.m., Zaniboni reported that the man had died of his injuries.

Firefighters and Search & Rescue personnel remained on scene to recover the man's body, which was being turned over to the coroner's officials.

The man's name and hometown were not available late Wednesday night.

