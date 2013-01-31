Man Freed After Vehicle Rollover on Highway 101 in Goleta

Driver, 21, was entering northbound freeway at high rate of speed when he crashed, the CHP says

A 21-year-old man was injured Thursday afternoon when his vehicle overturned on Highway 101 in Goleta, according to California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on the northbound side of Highway 101 near the Fairview Avenue offramp, according to CHP Dispatch.

The man is believed to have entered the freeway northbound from Fairview, and was traveling at a high rate of speed in a rented KIA, according to CHP Officer James Richards.

As he was merging, Richards said, a motorist ahead wasn’t expecting a vehicle to be traveling so quickly, and began to move from the left lane into the right lane.

The driver of the KIA swerved, struck the car attempting to change lanes, and slid off the freeway, Richards said, adding that the driver’s door struck a tree along the shoulder, causing significant damage.

The KIA came to rest on its left side, and Santa Barbara County firefighters and AMR personnel arrived, extricated the driver from the car and transported him to the hospital.



The collision caused traffic to become congested for approximately a half hour, Richards said.

