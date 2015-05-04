Personal/Business Coach Dr. Lynn Jones Adds Online Coaching to Services

Certified executive, personal and business coach Dr. Lynn Jones has added online coaching, in real time, to her in-person and phone coaching, consulting, training and retreats services for leaders and organizations.

“Like most of us, leaders and executives don’t have enough hours in their day. With real-time online coaching, implementing strategic positive changes, whether they be personal or for business, is accessible to all,” says Dr. Jones, who has more than 25 years experience in personal and executive coaching and is a faculty member of the USC School of Social Work Virtual Academic Center.

According to the Harvard Business Review, coaching is a popular and potent solution for ensuring top performance from an organization’s most critical talent.

Typically, coaches are hired primarily to work with executives on the positive side of coaching — developing high-potential talent and facilitating a transition in or up.

