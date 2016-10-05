Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:07 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Personal Stories That Foster Community on Tap for Providence School Gathering

By Trina Hudson for Providence School. | October 5, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School, invites its supporters to celebrate the school theme, ONE, by sharing an evening of "ONEderful" stories.

More than 275 people are expected to gather at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Elings Park Singleton Pavilion for a "ONEderful Night." The evening includes dinner and stories from alumni, board members, faculty, donors and parents all telling how Providence impacts their life and why it matters.

“There’s energy on our campus this year,” says Head of School Dr. Scott Lisea. “We’re feeling it at all levels, from our students to our faculty and staff, to our parent community and beyond. I couldn’t be more thankful. As a school we want to positively impact not only each other, but also our greater community. ONEderful Night is our opportunity to remind each other why all of this matters.”

Board member Kathy Ireland and her husband Dr. Greg Olsen, along with other Providence board and community members, will enjoy dinner and conversation as they hear Lalo Vital, pastor of Reality Carpinteria and one of the featured speakers, share his Providence story.

The goal of the evening is to unite around a common theme while advancing the school’s mission and vision. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and beach chairs and dress casually for this intimate evening of stories and conversation on the lawn.

For more information, go to http://www.providencesb.org/one, or contact Trina Hudson at [email protected]

— Trina Hudson for Providence School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 