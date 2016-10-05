Personal Stories That Foster Community on Tap for Providence School Gathering

Providence, a Santa Barbara Christian School, invites its supporters to celebrate the school theme, ONE, by sharing an evening of "ONEderful" stories.

More than 275 people are expected to gather at 6:16 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Elings Park Singleton Pavilion for a "ONEderful Night." The evening includes dinner and stories from alumni, board members, faculty, donors and parents all telling how Providence impacts their life and why it matters.

“There’s energy on our campus this year,” says Head of School Dr. Scott Lisea. “We’re feeling it at all levels, from our students to our faculty and staff, to our parent community and beyond. I couldn’t be more thankful. As a school we want to positively impact not only each other, but also our greater community. ONEderful Night is our opportunity to remind each other why all of this matters.”

Board member Kathy Ireland and her husband Dr. Greg Olsen, along with other Providence board and community members, will enjoy dinner and conversation as they hear Lalo Vital, pastor of Reality Carpinteria and one of the featured speakers, share his Providence story.

The goal of the evening is to unite around a common theme while advancing the school’s mission and vision. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and beach chairs and dress casually for this intimate evening of stories and conversation on the lawn.

For more information, go to http://www.providencesb.org/one, or contact Trina Hudson at [email protected]

— Trina Hudson for Providence School.