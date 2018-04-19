Pesado and Hermanos Vega Jr. to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Credited with exposing a new generation of fans to norteño music, the platinum-selling group Pesado will be joined by up-and-coming artists Hermanos Vega Jr. for a special night at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

Tickets are $35, $45 and $55.

Also known as Grupo Pesado, the norteño group was founded by frontman/accordionist Beto Zapata and Pepe Elizondo in 1993 in Nueva Leon, Mexico. They debuted with the album Ayudame a Olvidar and followed with successful albums such as Llego el Amor, Eso Me Gusta and Todo Tuyo, among others.

The group’s 2012 release, Mi Promesa, peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart, and the title track was a huge hit for the band, reaching the Top 5 on charts in both Mexico and the United States.

Pesado is presently touring to support a new album, Por Ti, which is available on iTunes and celebrates the band’s 20th anniversary in the music business. The album reached No. 2 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart and No. 5 on the Top Latin Albums chart.

Hermanos Vega Jr. is composed of two young musicians — Gabriel Sergio Vega and Freddy Vega Jr. — who are on the rise and capturing the hearts of Mexican music fans. They are the talented sons of Freddy Vega Sr., a member of the famous Los Hermanos Vega.

The duo’s most popular song, “Me Gustabas,” reached Billboard’s Regional Mexican Songs chart, and they’re currently promoting their new single, “Por Educacion.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

