Name Your Price: Adopt Furry Valentine From Animal Shelter

By Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | February 10, 2018 | 3:14 p.m.

"You can't put a price on love,” says Santa Barbara County Animal Services, but from Feb. 12-17, you can name your own price on animals adopted through Animal Services.

Hundreds of "cuddly canines, flirtatious felines, and romantic rabbits" are available, Animal Services said.

And, in honor of Valentine’s Day, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is hoping to make it easier to adopt by discounting adoption fees.

All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and vet-checked — services valued at more than $500 elsewhere, Animal Services said.

Having a pet has been proven to bring happiness, decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, all the while reducing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and loneliness, Animal Services reports.

For those who already have pets, Santa Barbara County Animal Services said this is a good time to show your pets how much you love them by ensuring their licenses are up to date. Having a license will help a lost pet be returned home.

Pets also can be provided with a microchip — a permanent form of identification that increases their chances of getting home should they become lost.

"Pick up the love of your life," Animal Services said, by visiting one of its three county shelters: 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria; 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc; and 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara.

Adoption survey, license fees, and microchip fees apply.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
