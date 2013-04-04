Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:28 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

HydroPaws Helping Pets, Owners See Positive Results in Rehabilitation

Santa Barbara center on State Street boasts the area’s only certified canine rehabilitation therapist

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 4, 2013 | 12:19 a.m.

Bill Foreman appeared to have avoided a pet owner’s nightmare earlier this year when his chocolate Labrador, Biggie, underwent surgery to repair a herniated spinal disc.

Medication eased the recovery for Biggie, who will be 10 in June, but the Montecito pet owner’s fears were stoked further when the friendly pooch was weaned off medicine and one day couldn’t summon the strength to stand up.

With Biggie’s handicap apparent, Foreman took his family dog to HydroPaws, a Santa Barbara rehabilitation center for animals he had heard about from his daughter.

Thirty days in, and Biggie has already made tremendous progress in relearning the basics to get back to his fun-loving, old self.

“He’s getting a lot stronger. It’s like night and day from a month ago,” Foreman told Noozhawk. “What they’re doing there for him, I can see the progress. It’s coming (back) to him.”

Foreman credits the transformation to caring and concerned staff in the emerging animal-rehabilitation field.

Biggie’s rehab results are exactly why veterinarian Dr. Dave Dawson decided six years ago to establish HydroPaws, which is located at the rear of the San Roque Pet Hospital at 3034 State St.

The doggy rehab center, which also caters to cats, has the area’s only certified canine rehabilitation therapist in Karen Atlas. The Santa Barbara native spent 10 years administering physical therapy to humans in Ventura before coming to HydroPaws four years ago.

HydroPaws treats both dogs and cats. Rafa receives electrical therapy to relieve pain and strengthen muscles after hip surgery. Administering the treatment are Karen Atlas, left, and rehabilitation assistant Jillian Lake. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
HydroPaws treats both dogs and cats. Rafa receives electrical therapy to relieve pain and strengthen muscles after hip surgery, with the help of Karen Atlas, left, and rehabilitation assistant Jillian Lake. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

“I adopted a dog that had a lameness,” Atlas said of her sudden interest in four-legged patients. “I didn’t know anything about canine anatomy.”

Although Teddy, a Samoyed golden retriever mix, has since passed, Atlas is still devoted to helping animals ranging from athletes to domestics, most of which are recovering from injuries of the hip, knee or the dog version of the ACL.

Atlas said she and her staff of two — rounded out by rehab assistants Jillian Lake and Kaylene Wagner — help animals through gait training on an underwater treadmill, ground exercises, electric muscle stimulation, ultrasound and laser therapies, and “all the bells and whistles” of regular physical therapy.

All animals must have veterinarian referrals and medical clearance to participate.

“(Teddy) made quite an impact on my life and now on a lot of other lives,” Atlas said. “It’s a new field. I think it will eventually become a standard in care for dogs.”

Most dog owners bring their pets in for hour-long appointments, while others, including Biggie, can board with HydroPaws during the day or for several days.

Foreman, who drops Biggie off weekday mornings and picks him up after work, said he and Atlas are hopeful his dog will be well enough to stop rehab in July.

“I think the interaction there has been really good for his recovery,” Foreman said. “I feel very comfortable bringing Biggie there because I know he’s getting well taken care of.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 