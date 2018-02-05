Pet Vaccines Urged After Canine Distemper Found Locally in Raccoons

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is advising the community to be on high alert after identifying multiple cases of distemper in wildlife, especially raccoons, throughout the city of Santa Barbara and southern Santa Barbara County.

The public was first alerted to this risk to domestic dogs in October 2017. Animal Services said it still is seeing affected raccoons in heavily populated areas, and encourages owners to be sure their pets are current on all vaccines.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems. Canine distemper poses no threat to human health, but unvaccinated dogs can become infected.

Raccoons that are infected with distemper often move slowly, stumble, and can appear blind and/or confused. They may lose their fear of humans, and can become aggressive if cornered.

Distemper is most commonly spread through coughing infected respiratory secretions, but can also be shed through most other bodily secretions, including urine.

If you notice a raccoon or other wildlife behaving abnormally or acting sick, do not approach the animal, Animal Services said.

In unincorporated areas of the county, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services, 681-5285. In the city of Santa Barbara, call Santa Barbara City Animal Control, 963-1513.

Animal Services said, keep your dog on a leash, scan your yard before allowing your dog out, and do not leave pet food outside that can attract wildlife.

The cost of prevention is much cheaper than the cost of treatment, so call your veterinarian today to have your pet vaccinated or for any questions about your pet’s health or vaccination history, Animal Services said.

— Jennifer Adame for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.