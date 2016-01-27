Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Petatan’s Perfect Shooting Leads SBCC Women

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 27, 2016 | 7:32 p.m.

 Jocelin Petatan had a perfect shooting night and notched her first double-double of the year on Wednesday, leading SBCC to an 89-54 women’s basketball rout at L.A. Pierce in the final WSC North game of the first round.

 The former Santa Barbara High standout scored a season-high 18 points with 11 rebounds, six steals and four assists.

She was 8-8 from the field and 2-2 from the free-throw line. Kesler Johnson added 16 points (on 7-11 shooting) and six rebounds for the Vaqueros (12-10, 3-3), who opened the game on a 17-4 run and never looked back.

 “Jocelin had a great all-around game and she is playing so fluid and is so unselfish with the ball,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “It was a good team win and it was nice to get everyone in the game.”

 The 89 points and 59 percent shooting from the field were both season highs for SBCC.

 The Vaqueros were up 24-8 in the second quarter, then went on a 15-0 spurt that boosted the lead to 31 points (39-8) on a bucket by Johnson with 5:05 to go in the first half. SBCC outshot the home team 65 to 25 percent in the first half and led 49-22 at intermission.

 Petatan had 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals in the first half while Kesler had 12 and Destinee King contributed nine points and four boards. King finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four blocks.

 Jeanie Pattison went 5-5 from the field en route to a 12-point, four-assist night off the bench. Elissa Root added 10 points and a pair of 3-pointers, giving the Vaqueros five players in double-figure scoring.

 Kay Phosakham had five assists for the Vaqueros, who shot 59 percent (33-56) and made 5-15 from 3-point range. Pierce (2-15, 0-6) finished at 30.6 percent and only made 1-10 from long distance.

 “We are coming out of our adversity (3 straight losses) and playing to the philosophy of the program and that means giving maximum effort at all times,” Krul stated. “It’s not just based on your opponent.”

SBCC hosts Hancock on Saturday at 5 p.m

