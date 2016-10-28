Pete Muller To Play Benefit Concert For Surf Happens Foundation

Pete Muller will present “Pete Muller & Friends,” a benefit concert on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to support and celebrate the work of Surf Happens Foundation, a local 501c3. Doors open for seating at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.

The evening starts with a performance by local musician and songwriter David Segall.

Singer/songwriter, pianist, and philanthropist Pete Muller is bringing the music/philanthropy space to the next level with his commitment to donating 100 percent of his album sales and concert proceeds to charity.

Muller will perform songs from his third album, Two Truths and a Lie, a collection of intimate songs that capture audiences on first-listen. Along with original melodies and innovative covers, Muller brings a fun and dynamic stage presence, sure to get listeners tapping their feet and singing along.

Proceeds from the night will benefit Surf Happens Foundation, a local nonprofit providing free surf programs and environmental awareness education to youth in the Santa Barbara region.

Tickets are $35 for general admission or $150 for VIP, which includes premiere seating, dinner and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at www.surfhappensfoundation.org or at the door.

— Jenny Keet for Surf Happens Foundation.