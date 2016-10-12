Pete Thornton of Santa Maria, 1945-2016

Posted on October 12, 2016 | 9:27 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Pete Thornton, 71, of Santa Maria, CA, passed away early Wednesday morning at 2:30 a.m. at Country Oaks Care Center with family by his side after a brief battle with cancer.

Pete was born in Chadron, Neb., on May 6, 1945, and raised by his parents Grace Erb and Leonard Thornton. Upon his death, he is survived by his siblings Sally Wold, Jay Stewart, and David and Dan Thornton, and Laurie Alkire, alongside three children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After graduating Chadron Hugh School, Pete enlisted in the United States Navy. From 1964-1968 he served, and during some of that time in the Korean War on the U.S.S. Yorktown. He was very proud of his time in the Navy, especially when was out to sea.

He spent most of his civilian life as a TV repairman, carrying on his training from the military. He worked at Montgomery Wards, Santa Maria Appliance &TV, then Davis TV, retiring in 2006.

He married Judith Anne Cooper in 1972, having two children, Brenda Lyn Harter, 43, Lexi Anne Thornton, 32, and stepdaughter Lisa Anne Hansen, 47 from Judith's previous marriage. He's also survived by grandchildren Amanda Kuc, 25; Justin Burger 23; Tristan Burger 20; Lucas Martindale, 15; Ava Newman, 4; and great-grandchildren Allison Kuc, and Elijah Burger, 5 months.

Pete was a San Francisco 49ers fan, country music lover, and spent many days competing in several poker tournaments. His favorite place to go was the Riverside Resort and Casino in Laughlin, NV.

Over the past years, he has also enjoyed taking a cruise to Alaska every summer with his longtime friend Julia Catanzaro and friends. He went a total of 11 times! He also enjoyed lunches as often as he could with family and friends — especially at the Sunset Ridge Grill with his granddaughter Ava.

He spent his last 13 years as a friend and caregiver to Julia, both taking care of each other, as best friends do. They made sure they were both well taken care of until the day he passed. A special thanks to Julia and friends Norma and Terry Pew for becoming a special part of his, and our family.

Also, a special thanks to Country Oaks Care Center for the staff making his last days as comfortable as possible. He left this world peacefully because of them. They will forever be in our gratitude.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, 1309 N Bradley Road.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Arrangements are Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary.