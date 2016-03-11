Peter Adam Endorses Justin Fareed in Race for Congress

Justin Fareed for Congress on Thursday announced the support of Santa Barbara County Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam for his campaign for California’s 24th Congressional District, a key endorsement from Santa Barbara County’s Central Coast.

“Justin has an understanding of business, the workings of the federal government and foreign policy that is superior to any other candidate in the race,” Adam said. “That alone is enough to earn my support.

“But he also represents the next generation, which will inherit and must pay for the debt that we have incurred. He will bring real resolve to Washington for today and future generations. That’s why I’m proud to support Justin for California’s 24th District.”

In a statement, Fareed said he is proud to have such an influential Central Coast leader endorse his campaign, and he looks forward to garnering additional support ahead of the June 7 primary.

“Peter is a strong leader for our district and truly cares about serving the people who elected him,” Fareed said. “I’m honored and humbled to have his support for my campaign.”

On Friday, Fareed will attend the Seventh Annual COLAB SLO Dinner and Fundraiser, where Adam will be the keynote speaker.

— Christiana Purves represents Justin Fareed for Congress.