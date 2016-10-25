Peter Adam: The Systemic Failure of School Bonds

Most of the failures and mistakes in life are attributable to asking or answering the wrong questions. The question of school bonds is one of these cases.

Here’s a question: Are the students of the future any less important than the students who exist today?

It is a relevant question because if we fail to set up a system that is sustainable, the children of the future will suffer because of decisions made today. Many school districts in Santa Barbara County are asking voters to approve bond measures to fund maintenance activities on our local school facilities this November.

I have been approached by four different school administrators in the last couple of months. Each has looked to me for an endorsement of their school bond because they know that maintenance is my issue. They assume that I would be sympathetic to their cause and endorse their bond.

Before voting to finance maintenance with bonds, we should ask ourselves some other questions: When did we become aware that we’d have to maintain the buildings that we’ve built? When did we discover that building components, such as the air conditioner, would (predictably) come to the end of their useful lives? Did we believe that the roof would never need to be replaced?

The answers are obvious. We should have been taking into account of these items as part of a normal and customary budget. That would have been the responsible thing to do.

But that is not what we have been doing. And I know why. It’s because it’s easier to convince voting taxpayers to spend more money for infrastructure than it is to convince them to vote for raises to teachers and administrators.

So the California Teachers Association, the union that represents the teachers in most California schools, beats the politicians into submission by bludgeoning dissenting politicos with contributions to their opponents. It makes decision makers at all political levels afraid not to play along and spend the lion’s share of each annual budget on salaries and benefits.

Then, when the campus buildings and facilities go to hell, and it turns out we failed to save up enough to “modernize” a building, there simply is no money. Then, as with the upcoming Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Orcutt bond measures, when they need to fix “leaky” or “deteriorated” roofs, they come back to the taxpayers and ask for more money (again) to fund the maintenance that they should have been doing all along.

And we, as taxpayers, are in a Catch-22 situation. If we don’t give them the money, the kids of today will suffer. But if we give them the money, the kids of tomorrow will suffer a much greater burden of righting this structurally and economically unsustainable system; a system in which we accept deferment of maintenance to finance employee salary and benefits — this as we stand idly by and watch in horror as the unfunded pension liability piles up.

What we are looking at here is a catastrophic failure of the political system to set up a sustainable model. Unions, administrators, school board members, state legislators, every governor in this state over the last 50 years, and even the voters have been complicit in accepting or abetting this deeply flawed business model. No private company could function on this basis for long.

The truth is that, at some point, the structural deficiencies in the basic model need to be addressed. Each time we use another Band-Aid, we accentuate the problem and the pain required by those who, inevitably at some point in the future, will be required to push the reset button and make the changes necessary to make the system sustainable.

The problem is not confined to our schools. The failure to maintain what we have built and to save up money from current taxes for future investment is pervasive at all levels of government.

”If you always do what you always did, you’ll always get what you always got.” I don’t know about you, but I’m tired of getting “nickel and dimed” every time the schools, or others, run out of money for reasonably foreseeable things.

We need to stop supporting status quo and make the meaningful changes required for true sustainability.

— Peter Adam represents the Fourth District on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. The opinions expressed are his own.