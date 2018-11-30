Peter Aldapa Has Big Day in Two Wins for San Marcos Boys Soccer

Boys Soccer

Peter Aldapa scored four goals on the day, leading San Marcos boys soccer to a pair of wins at the Cats and Hounds Tournament in Paso Robles.

Aldapa recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 romp over Tranquility of Bakersfield. Levi Sheffey scored two goals and Jairo Guerrero had one.

"Everyone moved the ball well during this game, and JC Orgaz and Javier Romero were particularly sharp moving the ball cleanly for us," said coach Paul McLean.

In its second game, Sheffey finished a cross fron AJ Ranii for the game-winner in a 2-1 decision against Paso Robles B.

Aldapa scored the first goal after some good work through the midfield by brothers Jared and Caden Vom Steeg

"Aldapa and Sheffey have been excellent in our first three contests. They have been involved in much of our success going forward," said McLean.

The Royals (3-0) face Righetti in the semifinals of the tournament on Saturday morning at 11:30.