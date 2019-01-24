Peter Aldapa, Michael Palmer Score 2 Goals Each as Royals Romp, 5-0

Boys Soccer

Peter Aldapa and Michael Palmer tallied two goals each on Thursday as first-place San Marcos routed Cabrillo 5-0 in a Channel League boys soccer match in Lompoc.



The Royals (13-4-6, 7-0-1) have outscored their league opponents 22-3.



Aldapa scored the first goal on a cross from Caden Vom Steeg. Palmer raced to an uncleared ball and scored off a corner kick. Jared Vom Steeg crossed a ball to Matt Hislop who finished with his head for a 3-0 halftime lead.



In the second half, Palmer found the net on another cross and Adapa scored his second goal to the near post after Bryan Duran played him in on the left side.

"We moved the ball much better in the second half," said Royals coach Paul McLean. "Freddy Rubio did a great job moving the ball for us. Elinton Jeronimo was excellent at outside back and Anthony Contreras played well up front for us. Every player got lots of time on the field and it was good to hold Cabrillo scoreless. Cabrillo has had a tough season but played hard through the whole game and never got chippy.

San Marcos finishes its league slate with two crosstown games at home next week -- Monday vs. Dos Pueblos at 3 p.m. and Wednesday vs. Santa Barbara at 5 p.m.