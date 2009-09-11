Peter Anderson Dempster, 1946-2009

Obituaries

Peter Anderson Dempster of Santa Barbara, Calif., passed away peacefully following a courageous year-long battle with metastatic melanoma on September 3, 2009. He was at home with his family around him.

Peter was born July 15, 1946, and graduated from Chelmsford (Mass.) High School, class of 1964, and from Northeastern University, class of 1969, with a degree in business administration. Throughout his adult life he was active in the medical field and founded North American Imaging, which provided X-ray tubes and imaging equipment. He was an exalted ruler of the BPO Elks in Lynn, Mass.

Peter shared a passion for wine, being a co-founder and winemaker of Peter Bruce Winery, producer of four vintages of Sauvignon Blanc (2005 through 2008), and an active participant in Tantara Winery, both of Santa Barbara County. He was an avid wine collector and member of the Wine and Food Society of Southern California.

During his entire life, Peter was an active person who loved traveling, running, weight training, tennis and golf. He loved to entertain his friends and family with his wonderful sense of humor and was renowned for his holiday food and wine events. Peter was an investor in a restaurant, Bistro 45, in Pasadena, Calif. He was also active in numerous charitable causes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Emily (Chute) formerly of Pasadena; and three sons, Gary and wife Sandie of Carpinteria; Eric and wife Kathleen of Winchester, Va.; and Peter of Davis, Calif. He is also survived by his siblings, William and wife Audrey Dempster of Williamsburg, Va., Robert and wife Claudia Dempster of Camarillo, and Marilyn and husband Michael Madore of Kennebunkport, Maine.

A memorial service will be held at noon September 15 at All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Angeles Clinic Foundation.