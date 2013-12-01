Peter Clark, Patricia Reid Join Board of State Street Ballet

Roger Thompson, president of the State Street Ballet Board of Directors, has announced that Peter Clark and Patricia Reid have been elected to its board.

“As we approach our 20th anniversary, we are pleased to welcome these two dynamic and talented people," he said. "Peter and Patricia will each be a tremendous asset as we begin to plan for an extraordinary 2014-15 season."

An artist, musician, singer and composer, Clark served as director of the Santa Barbara International Jazz Festivals (1998-2001) and was president of the Santa Barbara Jazz Society (2006-2008). A former member of the Rotary Club of Montecito and director and past president of the Montecito Sanitary District, Clark and his wife, Dallas, formerly owned and operated Andria’s Harborside Restaurant.

Reid has a background in dance, having owned and operated the School of Dance Arts in Denver for 13 years. She continues to perform as a member of the Santa Barbara Silver Follies. Her volunteer service includes the following agencies and organizations: Santa Barbara County Medical Society Auxiliary (past president); Junior League of Santa Barbara (co-chairwoman of “Follies”), Hospice of Santa Barbara (fundraising chairwoman), Family Service Agency, Assistance League of Santa Barbara, Cottage Health System (“Tiara Ball” committee); and the boards of the Rehabilitation Institute at Santa Barbara, CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) and the Lobero Theatre.

State Street Ballet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a strong commitment to artistic and technical excellence and dedicated to producing original works that combine the discipline and timeless elegance of classical ballet with updated cutting-edge choreography, inspiring and reaching new audiences and training the next generation of dancers.

— Marylove Thralls represents State Street Ballet.