HH11 Dance Festival Features Peter & Co. Troupe

Presented by Nebula Dance Lab, HH11 Dance Festival is in its second year, offering a chance to present some 30 works within three shows. HH11 strives to bring together artists — emerging and established — in three professional-quality performances of all dance forms, styles and traditions.

The full dance festival runs Feb. 16-19 at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara.

This year, 2008 UCSB Dance graduate Peter Cheng returns to Center Stage Theater for the first time in nine years with his dance company Peter & Co., and will present a body of two works at HH11.

After a six-year hiatus from dance to realign and recover from kidney failure, Cheng founded the San Francisco-based company on the premise of creating highly physical and dynamically charged danceworks by framing contemporary movement alongside the interstitials of the ballet form.

The company currently is comprised of UCSB dance graduates Sophia Larriva, Kalani Hicks, and San Francisco based dancer/choreographer Alyssa Mitchel.

At 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, the company will present Interstice. Danced and choreographed by Cheng, the solo explores the mapping of infinite possibilities within an improvised movement score, when combined with finite junctures of assignment.

Transverse Course, featuring the full company, will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. The trio is a contemplation on the intent of line, route and grid, and the along-the-ways to our ultimate destination.

Musical arrangement will feature scores by San Francisco-based electronic sound artist James Kirsch and Berlin based composer Nils Frahm.

Tickets are $16, for students, to $65 for a VIP Festival Pass. The are available online at http://bit.ly/2l9neUm.

Excerpts of Interstice are online at https://youtu.be/v63m4hIxiyU; excerpts of Transverse Course are at https://youtu.be/Fm1f2RGX4Qc.

For more information about Peter & Co. visit http://www.peterandco.org/.

— Peter Cheng for Peter & Co..