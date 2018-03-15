Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 9:29 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Peter Funt: Barack Obama Needs to Speak Up, Hillary Clinton Needs to Shut It Down

By Peter Funt | March 15, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.

What the nation needs desperately as the 2018 midterm elections draw near is to hear more wisdom from Barack Obama and less venom from Hillary Clinton.

Although former presidents tend to abide by a gentlemen’s agreement to go easy on their successor, Obama must step up and speak out more aggressively about President Donald Trump and his policies. Obama is the most beloved Democrat, with an immense intellect, whose words are taken seriously — even by opponents.

Clinton, on the other hand, continues to draw a dark cloud over the political landscape. Democrats need to move on from her devastating loss in 2016, but she refuses to let go.

During a recent visit to India, Clinton continued to stomp on sour grapes and, worse, blamed the “backward” parts of America for her election defeat. Clinton said she “won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward.”

The remarks were red meat for conservative commentators, who would love to link rising Democratic stars such as Deval Patrick, Adam Schiff, Kamala Harris, Chris Murphy and Amy Klobuchar, with the sad, misguided bitterness that Clinton continues to foster.

Reacting to Clinton’s latest comments, Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said: “Those are kind of fighting words for me, because I’m partial to Missouri voters.” Seeking to distance herself from Clinton, she added, “I don’t think that’s the way you should talk about any voter, especially ones in my state.”

The conservative Wall Street Journal responded to Clinton’s remarks with this: “The shock of losing the presidency to Donald Trump has to be mind-blowing, but Hillary Clinton keeps offering evidence for why she may have been the only Democrat in 2016 who could have managed that feat.”

Unlike Clinton, Obama has been too silent.

It was nice that Obama agreed to be interviewed by David Letterman on Netflix, a pleasant treat for those of us who miss hearing him in any forum. But more recent news that he and wife Michelle are negotiating with Netflix to produce content for the streaming service might not be the best way for the Obamas to spend their enormous political capital.

With Trump and Congress working to dismantle so much of what Obama achieved, not just in health care, but also affecting the environment, education and financial regulations, it is essential that Obama speak out. It doesn’t have to be on cable-TV talk programs or on op-ed pages; a series of well-attended, possibly televised speeches on college campuses would be a good way to start.

Meanwhile, watching clips of Clinton’s recent remarks, I find myself acting like Archie Bunker and shouting at the TV: “Hillary, stifle yourself!”

And as Trump’s presidency runs amok I feel like I’m sitting in a fighter jet in the film Top Gun, yelling, “Engage, Barack! Engage!”

Peter Funt is a writer, speaker and author of the book, Cautiously Optimistic. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons and can be contacted at www.candidcamera.com. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 