Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:53 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Peter Funt: Now More Than Ever We Need Barack Obama’s Care

By Peter Funt | February 2, 2017 | 9:55 a.m.

It’s been chilly in Rancho Mirage with more rain than usual. Nevertheless, former President Barack Obama has reportedly been getting in as much well-deserved R&R as possible.

I haven’t run into him yet at the car wash or Starbucks, but if I do, here’s my long shot plea: Get back to Washington quickly and embark on a mission that no past president has attempted, by serving as leader of the loyal opposition to the Trump administration.

After less than two weeks in office, President Donald Trump has made clear that his reckless proposals, outsized ego and carelessness with the truth pose a real danger to America. His approach is like none other, which is why the response must be equally bold.

Most former presidents go off quietly to rest and relax, to write books, raise money for a library and, most notably in the case of President Bill Clinton, create a foundation. The Clinton Foundation accomplished many good things around the globe, while indirectly boosting Bill and Hillary Clinton’s personal fortune.

Obama already has his own foundation and, on the day he left office, he released a video message explaining that it will create a “Presidential Center” based on the south side of Chicago.

“More than a library or a museum,” he said, “it will be a living, working center for citizenship.”

He asked supporters to “tell us what you want this project to be.”

Nice, but not good enough. Mr. Former President, we need you to open an office in Washington and spearhead a public drive to counter the actions of the Trump administration. Rather than being an adjunct of the Democratic Party, this organization should welcome people of all affiliations who seek to set the record straight, as necessary, and to give voice to policy alternatives, without the burden of seeking office.

This means that Obama should give speeches, hold rallies and appear on Sunday talk programs with some regularity. Yes, it’s distinctly un-ex-presidential according to past practice, but the nation needs it.

Specifically, the Obama team must:

» Lobby aggressively for alternative policies and draw upon the best thinkers in and outside government for ideas.

» Gather data to counter false claims by the Trump administration about such things as climate change, immigration and health care.

» Lay groundwork for the election of qualified candidates for both local and national offices in the coming years.

» Provide vibrant dialog through social media to harness the energy of millions of Americans who regret November’s election outcome and now seek desperately to do something meaningful about it.

In his farewell address in Chicago, Obama said: “It falls to each of us to be those anxious, jealous guardians of our democracy; to embrace the joyous task we’ve been given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.”

But in his final news conference Obama stated: “I want to do some writing. I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much.”

No!

At age 55, Obama is still the de facto leader of the Democratic Party. His popularity is high. Moreover, he is arguably the only political figure with the knowledge and charisma to take on the task of challenging Trump’s agenda — at least in the court of public opinion.

If Obama were to step up in this way it would immediately bring forth the most powerful outpouring of support and fund raising that the nation has seen since the Obama campaign of 2008.

The golf can wait. The library will still get built. Michelle and the girls will understand.

You said it, Mr. President, “It falls to each of us.”

Please help us.

Peter Funt is a writer, speaker and author of the book, Cautiously Optimistic. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons and can be contacted at www.candidcamera.com. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 