Peter Funt: This Labor Day, Beware of Confusing Signs

By Peter Funt | September 4, 2016 | 2:00 p.m.

Highway signs along Interstate 80 in Utah warn: FOG MAY BE ICY.

That baffled me, not only because during my summer road trip temperatures hovered near 100, but because I’d be at a loss to decipher the message even in the dead of winter. Frozen fog? Is that something you worry about skidding on, or slamming into?

There’s an area off I-80 marked: REST STOP. NO LOITERING.

Really? I’d say it’s just about impossible to rest without loitering. In fact, resting and loitering are practically synonymous.

In eastern Nevada there’s a sign that I’ve seen in various parts of the country and can never figure out: LOW FLYING AIRCRAFT.

Is this warning for motorists or pilots? As I see it, if a 737 is flying at an altitude of, say, 4½ feet, then it’s got bigger problems than a road sign is capable of correcting.

It seems we have more highway signs than ever — including an abundance of new digital signs that allow authorities to update messages instantly. Who’s writing these messages anyway? And why don’t they make more sense?

At several spots on I-80 in Wyoming I saw the digital advisory: HIGH FIRE DANGER UNTIL 8 P.M.

After which, what? It rains? Doesn’t the sign operator know that high fire danger is not the same as high tide? You can’t check a chart to determine when it ends.

I was in Fort Lee, N.J., about to pull onto the ramp to the George Washington Bridge, when I saw a digital sign: DELAYS ON BRIDGE. CONSIDER ALTERNATE ROUTE.

Was I to somehow back off the ramp and drive 8 miles south to the Lincoln Tunnel? Drive nearly 22 miles north to the Tappan Zee Bridge? Rent a boat?

Last summer I saw a digital sign on the New York State Thruway: MISSING ADULT. LIGHT BLUE FORD.

Listen, I consider myself a Samaritan. I understand the need for Amber Alerts when kids are abducted — even if the odds of them being in the car next to me are remote. But a missing adult? Well, maybe he or she wandered away from an institution and then ... I don’t know, was picked up by a digital sign-writer in a light blue Ford.

During the time it took me to process the advisory I probably saw a half-dozen blue Fords. So, then what? I call 9-1-1?

On I-5 just south of Sacramento I ran into unexpectedly heavy traffic. Perhaps there was a crash up ahead. Luckily, I saw a digital sign in the distance.

Now, here’s a case in which the marvel of modern technology can be put to good use to provide motorists with critical, timely information.

As I inched close enough to read it, the sign said: A CLEANER CALIFORNIA IS UP TO YOU.

Peter Funt is a writer, speaker and author of the book, Cautiously Optimistic. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons and can be contacted at www.candidcamera.com. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

