Peter Funt: With or Without Donald Trump, Media’s ‘Nerd Prom’ Must Go

By Peter Funt | February 24, 2017 | 10:45 a.m.

Nerd Prom, as journalists call it with appropriate self-deprecation, should be scrubbed — not so much as a protest of President Donald Trump’s administration but because the event has become an embarrassment to the news profession.

This year’s annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner remains scheduled for April 29, but some notable news organizations are pulling out.

Vanity Fair and Bloomberg will not hold their post-dinner party; The New Yorker has canceled its annual bash. The New York Times will skip the affair as it has for the last decade.

The gala at the Washington Hilton has grown more awkward with each passing year. Working journalists and their bosses invite Hollywood celebs as their “guests,” and then join them on a red carpet before the dinner to be interviewed by CNN and ogled on C-SPAN. Not a pretty picture.

The evening’s “entertainment” consists of Friars Club-style comedy routines — first by a hired comedian, and then by the president of the United States.

Should this carnival go forward with Trump in the White House? Some argue that boycotting or canceling the event this year would send a strong signal to Trump, whose remarks about journalists have been beyond harsh.

The countering view is that the dinner is not about any individual leader but the institution of the presidency. To skip the event would buttress the administration’s claim that the media are anti-Trump.

A simpler, more appropriate solution is to discontinue the event entirely, no matter who occupies the Oval Office, and come up with an alternate fund-raiser for the scholarships and awards that the evening supports.

The hired entertainers have ranged from the quirky (Cecily Strong), to the mundane (Jay Leno), to the boring (Rich Little), to the embarrassingly unfunny (Larry Wilmore).

Last year’s shtick by Wilmore set a new low, beginning with, “Welcome to Negro night” and ending with the comedian calling President Barack Obama “my nigga.”

Trump, who would be the piñata for this year's still-unannounced host, was savaged in this forum by Seth Meyers in 2011.

One example: “Donald Trump has said he’s running for president as a Republican,” Meyers quipped, “which is surprising because I assumed he was running as a joke.”

Cameras were trained on Trump as he sat stone faced through Meyers’ routine, seemingly seething.

Last year, Obama said of Trump: “There’s one area where Donald’s experience could be invaluable, and that’s closing Guantanamo, because Trump knows a thing or two about running waterfront properties into the ground.”

Would Trump show up for this year’s event? No one’s saying.

Insult comedy, of the kind Don Rickles made famous, is passé — no matter who does it. Also, presidents doing comedy was less risky when the audience was small. Nowadays, however, such fare doesn’t necessarily play well around the globe via the Internet.

The Correspondents’ Association should scrub the event, while making clear that it’s not a commentary about Trump. Rather, it’s a recognition that times and priorities have changed.

Being a president, and being a journalist — least in this era — are not laughing matters.

Peter Funt is a writer, speaker and author of the book, Cautiously Optimistic. He is syndicated by Cagle Cartoons and can be contacted at www.candidcamera.com. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

