Peter Hasler Joins CenCal Health as Associate Medical Director

CenCal Health is pleased to announce Peter Hasler, M.D., as its new associate medical director.

Dr. Hasler most recently served as a consulting physician for special projects with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

From 2007-14, Dr. Hasler was the medical director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. Prior to that he served as supervising pediatrician for all Public Health Department Health Care Centers, medical director of Children’s Medical Services and staff pediatrician for PHD CHDP Clinics: Carpinteria, Franklin, Lompoc and Solvang.

He was previously a pediatrician at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Children’s Medical Clinic and Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic.

Dr. Hasler received his medical degree from the University of California-San Diego, completed his pediatric residency at the University of Utah and received his bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Dr. Hasler has served on several boards and committees, including CenCal Peer Review, the Credentials and Medical Advisory Committees, SB Medical Society CME Consortium, Santa Barbara Unified School District and Goleta Union School District as a pediatric consultant, the Terri Toon Memorial Fund, CALM and the Wildland Residents Association & Painted Cave Mutual Water Company.

He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing CenCal Health.