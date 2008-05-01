Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 12:14 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 

PETER LEE CHAMNESS

Peter Lee Chamness: 1961 - 2008

By Noozhawk Obituaries Desk | May 1, 2008 | 1:43 p.m.

Peter Lee Chamness of Santa Barbara passed away suddenly on April 26, 2008, of heart failure. He was born August 8, 1961, in Santa Barbara.

Peter resided in Santa Barbara all his life with the exception of one year in London, England, and several years in Reno. He attended San Marcos High School then briefly attended Schiller International University in London and Point Loma College in San Diego. Peter was married to Tina Persson of Sweden from 1982 to 1988, and in 1993 had his only child, Tyler Lee Chamness, who was born to Allison (Bletcher) Poulis. Peter said Tyler was his “reason for living ... the only light in his life.”

Although he worked various jobs over the years, Peter was most proud of owning Murderers Row Baseball Card Shop. Most recently, while dealing with his own struggles, Peter lived at and managed the Dad’s Lighthouse, a clean and sober living home in Santa Barbara.

Peter was happiest in the ocean or on the tennis court. A devoted surfer most of his life, his favorite spots were Rincon, Mesa Lane and Hope Ranch Beach where he grew up. An excellent tennis player, he was once state-ranked as a teenager. Other passions were skiing, sports trivia, marathon backgammon and the poker slots ... but above all, spending time with his son.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Chamness of Santa Barbara, and his maternal grandmother, Muriel Phelan Osterhaus, also of Santa Barbara. He is survived by his son, Tyler Lee Chamness of Orcutt, and his paternal grandmother, Allene Chamness of Santa Barbara.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 2, 2008, at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 83 Eucalyptus Lane, Montecito.

Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.

