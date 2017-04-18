Peter Murphy Men’s Group Raises $70,000 for Visiting Nurse & Hospice

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care (VNHC) celebrated its 14th Annual Peter Murphy Men’s Night April 7.

The evening is a time when men from the Santa Barbara community get together to collectively raise funds in support of VNHC’s Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon as well as its mission for trusted and compassionate care for all.

VNHC’s 16th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon will pay tribute to Honored Mother Jane Habermann and to Remembered Mother Léni Fé Bland.

The Peter Murphy Men's Night event was held at the home of Chris Toomey in Toro Canyon.

A short program included the story of two young men who “called Serenity House home” and brought to light the great impact that the guests were supporting.

“… Thank you for helping us help this community live well and die well,” said Rick Keith VNHC Foundation ED.

Thanks to the legacy left by Peter Murphy, the philanthropic group of men raised nearly $70,000. VNHC extends its gratitude to everyone who contributed. Visit www.vnhcsb.org/mensphotos to see photos from the evening.

Peter Murphy, who passed away in 2012 at VNHC’s Serenity House, was instrumental in beginning VNHC’s Men’s Night.

For a decade, Murphy was the driving force behind raising nearly $500,000 for VNHC to provide families in the community — including those unable to pay — access to compassionate home health and hospice care.

Murphy's kindness and willingness to help others touched many people during his lifetime. The Men’s Night is named in his memory.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice, visit www.vnhcsb.org or call 965-5555.

— Stacy Nwokochah for Visiting Nurse & Hospice.