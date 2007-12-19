Peter Pan Music Flies Through the Air at Lobero
A musical review of Peter Pan songs comes to Lobero from Never Never Land.
By Margo Kline | December 19, 2007 | 9:40 a.m.
Dec. 20
A new musical review, “103 Years of Songs from Peter Pan: A Magical Musical Tour” will showcase live music, singers and narration, mixed media and surprise guests, through Dec. 23. The production is a prologue to the American theatrical premier of Leonard Bernstein’s “Peter Pan” in September of 2008. Show time at the Lobero Theatre is 8 p.m. and tickets are priced at $27.50-$47.50. Call 963-7282 for reservations.
