‘Peter Pan’ Soars Onto PCPA’s Marian Theatre Stage

By Craig Shafer for PCPA | October 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Peter Pan, a Tony Award-winning musical for the entire family, is playing Nov. 8 through Dec. 23 in Santa Maria’s Marian Theatre, 870 S. Bradley Road.

Based on the J.M. Barrie classic tale, Peter Pan is full of magic, warmth and adventure, making it one of the most beloved stories for the stage of all time.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical adventure of a lifetime.

The travelers come face-to-face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Neverland tribe, and a band of bungling pirates led by the villainous Captain Hook.

The cast features acting intern Chynna Walker as Peter Pan; George Walker as Mr. Darling/Captain Hook; Emily Task as Mrs. Darling/Grown-Up Wendy; Amani Dorn as Smee; Peter S. Hadres as Starkey; Andrew Philpot as Noodler; Yusef Seevers as Cecco; and Katie Fuchs-Wackowski as Tiger Lily.

The Darling children are secong-year actor Madison Davis as Wendy with young performers Maddie Almaguer and Beck Mortensen as John and Joss Robertson, and Claire Guyader as Michael. Conservatory acting students round out the cast.

The creative team is under the direction of artistic director Mark Booher with assistant director Kitty Balay, choreographer Katie Fuchs-Wackowski, music director Callum Morris, scenic designer Jason Bolen, costume designer Eddy L. Barrows,.

Also, lghting designer Tim Thistleton, sound designer Elisabeth Weidner, fight choreographer Peter S. Hadres, voice and dialect coach Kitty Balay, and production stage manager Christine Collins.

Peter Pan has been performed around the world for more than 60 years. Barrie’s Peter Pan character first appeared in the novel The Little White Bird in 1902.

It was transformed into an inventive new work for the stage in 1904 as Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up. It was expanded into a novel, Peter and Wendy in 1911.

The fully realized musical, starring Mary Martin, was born in 1954 after Edwin Lester acquired the American rights and Jerome Robbins headed the team with Lyricists Betty Comden and Adolph Green and Composer Jule Styne.

The hit Broadway production was followed by TV broadcasts of the show in 1955, 1956 and 1960.

The musical has also seen various revivals on Broadway. The 1979 revival featured Sandy Duncan in the title role while subsequent revivals have featured Cathy Rigby.

Booher said PCPA’s Peter Pan will deliver a highly immersive and personal experience to the audience.

“The designers are creating an environment so that the actors and the audience can have the most lively interchange possible,” he said. “Our audience is going to be in contact with the play in a way that we don’t often get to experience.

“So much of the play is going to happen right out with the audience. And yes, Peter Pan and the Darling children are going to fly.

“Young audiences can take away from this, the possibility of a place of your own making that you can be captivated by - imaginary worlds, and worlds of possibility that you could make if only you’re set free to dream and believe,” he said.

Tickets are $33.50-$50 with discounts for senior, student, child, military, and preview performances Nov. 8-9. Pricing is based on day and time, and may increase upon demand.

For ticket information, call 805- 922-8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.

Peter Pan is sponsored by Joan Gellert-Sargen, Jerry and Sharon Melson, Ng & Ng Dental & Eyecare Center, Ron Tindall, RN.

— Craig Shafer for PCPA.

 

