Peter Villa of Carpinteria, 1945-2015

Posted on June 17, 2015 | 10:08 p.m.

Source: Pueblo Del Rey Funeral Services

Peter S. Villa passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2015, surrounded by his loving family.

Peter is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shireen Villa (Esch); his children, Ngaire Villa, Troy Villa and Kiri Villa; his son-in-law, Justin Graves; his grandchildren, Joseph Morales, Alex Morales, Stephen Villa, Catherine Morales, Joshua Villa, Valanci Villa and Mason Villa; and four great-grandchildren. Peter is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Villa and Maria Fragoso (Villa), and many nieces and nephews. Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Villa and Frances Villa (Carrillo), brothers Albert Villa, Paul Villa and Joseph Villa, and his sister, Rita Villa.

Peter enjoyed spending time with his family celebrating birthdays and holidays and his yearly family camping trips to Sequoia and Kings Canyon. Some of his favorite pasttimes were antiquing, listening to his favorite music, cooking, and enjoying fine dining, red wine and good scotch with his family and friends.

Peter enjoyed a successful 39-year career for Santa Barbara Research Center/Raytheon Systems. He enjoyed his work and the many wonderful friendships he made during his time there.

Peter had unconditional love for his family. He was a devoted husband, the most loving dad to his children, and an amazing grandpa and Poppi to his grandchildren. His love lives on in all of us, and we know his passing was met with a joyous reunion.

The Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, and the funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, both at St Joseph Church in Carpinteria.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.