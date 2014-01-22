Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:25 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Peter Ziegler, Patricia Durham Elected to Board for Music Academy of the West

By Tim Dougherty for the Music Academy of the West | January 22, 2014 | 4:44 p.m.

Peter Ziegler and Patricia Durham have been elected to the Board of Directors for the Music Academy of the West.

Peter Ziegler
Peter Ziegler

Their three-year terms began Jan. 1.

Ziegler, a native of Los Angeles, is a former corporate attorney with extensive ties to nonprofits in the region.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial administration and organizational behavior at Yale University before serving as a line officer in the U.S. Navy for four years.

Upon completing his law studies at USC, where he edited the Southern California Law Review, he joined the firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, and went on to specialize in corporate securities and business matters, public and private financings, and mergers and acquisitions. He retired as partner in 2008.

Ziegler has served as a board director for the Southern California chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Webb Schools in Claremont and the Music Center in Los Angeles. Also a former member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, he actively supports the Santa Barbara Zoo, Direct Relief International, the Los Angeles Philharmonic, United Way and the USC Law School.

“I am quite pleased to be a part of this exceptional organization, and look forward to contributing to leadership deliberations as it charts a course for the forefront of classical music training in the United States,” Ziegler said.

Durham, also a native of Los Angeles, is a certified crisis manager and former transportation sales and marketing executive.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at UC Irvine before working as an office manager and business management assistant for a Southern California accounting firm.

Patricia Durham
Patricia Durham

Upon joining the staff of Texas-based Durham Transportation she rapidly advanced, and was ultimately named director of marketing, later serving as chief marketing officer for parent company National Express Corporation. She currently works as a consultant.

Durham serves on the Board of Trustees for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and is a former board director for CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) and Jodi House Brain Injury Support Center. She has also supported the efforts of Girls Inc., Lotusland, Hospice of Santa Barbara, CAMA and UCSB Arts & Lectures.

A longtime backer of MERIT, the Music Academy’s youth outreach program, she served on the organizing committee for last year’s Cabaret gala fundraiser benefiting the academy’s full-scholarship program.

“For years I have been moved by the incredible talent and passion of the Fellows at the Music Academy of the West," Durham said. "I am very excited to have this opportunity to serve on its Board of Directors.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 