Posted on March 28, 2013 | 1:35 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Petra Rojas Sanchez, 46, formerly of Santa Barbara, died March 21, 2013.

Sanchez was born May 23, 1966.

Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2 at Welch-Ryce-Haider’s Santa Barbara chapel, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels in charge of arrangements.