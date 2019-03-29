Peyton Raab Provides Spark for SBCC in Sweep of L.A. Pierce

SBCC swept L.A. Pierce 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 on Friday night in a WSC men’s volleyball match at Woodland Hills.
The Vaqueros, ranked No. 5 in the state, won their third in a row to boost their records to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in conference. Pierce falls to 3-10 and 1-8.
Blake Lockhart, a 6-7 sophomore from Santa Ynez High, led the Vaqueros with nine kills, seven digs and three aces in two sets. Trent Lingruen also had nine kills and hit .400.
Aaron Letvin contributed four aces and nine assists and Peyton Raab handed out 16 assists.
“It was a great all-around match by everyone,” said third-year head coach Jon Newton. “Peyton came in and ran a great offense and David [Dennis] brought a lot of energy at the libero position.”
The Vaqueros have three matches left in the regular season: Wednesday at No. 2 El Camino, Friday at home vs. Antelope Valley and Friday, April 12 at home vs. No. 3 Long Beach.