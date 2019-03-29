Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 7:45 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Peyton Raab Provides Spark for SBCC in Sweep of L.A. Pierce

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | March 29, 2019 | 8:28 p.m.

SBCC swept L.A. Pierce 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 on Friday night in a WSC men’s volleyball match at Woodland Hills.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 5 in the state, won their third in a row to boost their records to 10-5 overall and 6-3 in conference. Pierce falls to 3-10 and 1-8.

Blake Lockhart, a 6-7 sophomore from Santa Ynez High, led the Vaqueros with nine kills, seven digs and three aces in two sets. Trent Lingruen also had nine kills and hit .400.

Aaron Letvin contributed four aces and nine assists and Peyton Raab handed out 16 assists.

“It was a great all-around match by everyone,” said third-year head coach Jon Newton. “Peyton came in and ran a great offense and David [Dennis] brought a lot of energy at the libero position.”

The Vaqueros have three matches left in the regular season: Wednesday at No. 2 El Camino, Friday at home vs. Antelope Valley and Friday, April 12 at home vs. No. 3 Long Beach.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 