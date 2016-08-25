Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:24 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 
PFLAG to Lead Santa Barbara Interfaith Pride Celebration

By Mollie Culver for PFLAG | August 25, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., 21 welcoming faith groups will come together for the second Interfaith Pride Celebration, standing up for the dignity of all people, and on this day particularly for the LGBTQ community.

The celebration will take place in the Santa Barbara Court House Sunken Gardens and is part of Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Festival.
The 2016 Interfaith Pride Celebration promises to be healing, inspiring and uplifting. The event is free of charge and open to the public. All are welcome.

The celebration will feature an interfaith choir and speakers from various faiths, who will describe how their traditions promote love and justice for all. 

The event is presented by PFLAG Santa Barbara (Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBT People) and Pacific Pride Foundation.

The sponsoring faith communities include All Saints-by-the-Sea EpiscopalAnti-Defamation LeagueCambridge Drive CommunityCatholic Church of the BeatitudesCommunity Shul of MontecitoCongregation B’nai B’rithEl Montecito PresbyterianFirst CongregationalFirst United MethodistLive Oak Unitarian UniversalistThe Jewish Federation of Greater Santa BarbaraJust CommunitiesMount Calvary MonasterySanta Barbara Transgender Advocacy NetworkSt. Andrew’s PresbyterianSt. Michael’s University ChurchSpectrum MinistriesTrinity EpiscopalUniversity United MethodistUnitarian Society of Santa Barbara and Unity of Santa Barbara.

Mollie Culver represents PFLAG.

 
