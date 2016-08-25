PFLAG to Lead Santa Barbara Interfaith Pride Celebration

Faith

On Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., 21 welcoming faith groups will come together for the second Interfaith Pride Celebration, standing up for the dignity of all people, and on this day particularly for the LGBTQ community.

The celebration will take place in the Santa Barbara Court House Sunken Gardens and is part of Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Festival.

The 2016 Interfaith Pride Celebration promises to be healing, inspiring and uplifting. The event is free of charge and open to the public. All are welcome.

The celebration will feature an interfaith choir and speakers from various faiths, who will describe how their traditions promote love and justice for all.

The event is presented by PFLAG Santa Barbara (Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBT People) and Pacific Pride Foundation.

The sponsoring faith communities include All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal, Anti-Defamation League, Cambridge Drive Community, Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, Community Shul of Montecito, Congregation B’nai B’rith, El Montecito Presbyterian, First Congregational, First United Methodist, Live Oak Unitarian Universalist, The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, Just Communities, Mount Calvary Monastery, Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, St. Michael’s University Church, Spectrum Ministries, Trinity Episcopal, University United Methodist, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and Unity of Santa Barbara.

— Mollie Culver represents PFLAG.