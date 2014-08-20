Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 2:25 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

PG&E Awards $16,500 to Support Student Programs at Allan Hancock College

By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | August 20, 2014 | 11:38 a.m.

Allan Hancock College students will directly benefit from a series of grants recently awarded by Pacific Gas & Electric through the college’s foundation.

The “Boosting Student Success” grants total $16,500 and will support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students, as well as the Student Ambassador Program. The donation is also being used to fund a student and community-focused entrepreneurial business conference that occurred last spring.

“Not only has PG&E stepped up to support student success through these generous grants, but it recognizes the importance of Hancock by being an active member of our President’s Circle of donors,” said Kevin Walthers, Allan Hancock College superintendent/president. “Hancock is only as strong as its communities, and when you have great partnerships like we do with PG&E, we can continue to work together to change the odds for students and help ensure that success is at the end of their educational journey.”

“We are proud to give back to the communities in which we live in and serve,” added Pat Mullen, PG&E’s local division director. “Our partnership with Allan Hancock College has been a successful one and we are pleased to support these valuable student programs. Not only do students benefit, but so does the entire community, including local employers who benefit from a well-trained workforce.”

The STEM program received $4,500 to purchase several books and reference sets for science research. They include Encyclopedia of Energy, Natural Resource, and Environmental Economics (2013, Elsevier), Biotechnology: In Context (a 2012 award-winning exploration) and Encyclopedia of Biodiversity, 2nd Ed. (2013). They will be housed in the library for students and available for reference to the public.

Another $7,000 will help fund the Student Ambassador Program. These ambassadors provide a crucial peer-to-peer experience that helps new students understand and access the array of services throughout the college. The ambassadors complete an intensive knowledge-based and customer service training program to ensure they have the skills and tools to fully assist fellow students.

PG&E also provided $5,000 to the college in support of its student and community-wide Entrepreneurial Business Start Up conference, which was held in Santa Maria last February. The day-long event focused on how to launch a business and steps to expand an existing business.

PG&E presented the grants at the Allan Hancock College Foundation meeting last week.

— Gina Herlihy represents Allan Hancock College.

