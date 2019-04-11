PG&E Crews to Conduct Aerial Inspections of Equipment in North County

Examination of electric distribution and transmission systems part of new wildfire safety program

Residents of the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys may see helicopters flying over electrical equipment in the coming weeks as Pacific Gas & Electric Company crews and contractors conduct wildfire safety inspections.

Starting Friday and continuing into early May, PG&E crews and contractors will be working from helicopters throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara Counties to conduct routine and enhanced inspections of its electrical distribution and transmission systems.

“Some of these aerial inspections will involve routine patrols of electric distribution wires and poles in certain areas, and others will be accelerated wildfire safety inspections of electric substations and transmission towers and lines,” PG&E officials said in a written alert sent to some local agencies.

“The inspections will complement and further enhance visual inspections by gathering information from certain portions of the structures, like the top of the tower or pole or the end of the tower arms.”

For substations, helicopters will utilize Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology to gather additional data and photographs.

The accelerated inspections are part of the company’s wildfire safety efforts, implemented following the devastating 2017 and 2018 wildfires as additional precautionary measures intended to further reduce risks.

On Friday and Saturday, those inspections will focus on substations in Lompoc and Buellton, along with Cambria, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Avila Beach.

From April 15 through 18, routine aerial patrols of distribution lines and poles will occur in the two counties, including the Figueroa Mountain area in the Santa Ynez Valley/Los Olivos area, and between Lompoc and Solvang, mainly south of Highway 246.

For SLO County, those aerial patrols will occur in the vicinity of Creston, east of Atascadero, and Huasna, east of Arroyo Grande.

From April 29 through May 6, people can expect more accelerated wildfire safety inspections over transmission towers and lines throughout San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties.

Depending on clear weather conditions, flights will typically occur between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at an altitude above the ground of about 250 feet.

Helicopters may hover in the same location for up to 10 minutes or may make repeat passes along the same set of lines to re-examine the equipment, PG&E representatives said in an advisory.

Pilots will follow all safety standards and Federal Aviation Administration regulations.

The firm’s accelerated safety inspections will focus on 735,000 transmission and distribution structures.

PG&E serves northern Santa Barbara County and communities to the north. Southern Santa Barbara County is serviced by Southern California Edison.

