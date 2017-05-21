PG&E Grant Goes to Heart of Saving Lives

Each year, more than 300,000 people have a sudden cardiac arrest outside of a hospital. Not even a third receives CPR from a bystander and only 10 percent survive.

In an effort to curtail this dismal statistic, Pacific Gas & Electric Company has provided a grant to provide 80 American Heart Association hands-only CPR kits to the Santa Maria School District.

Staff from Santa Maria School District will lead the CPR trainings. These life-saving kits include a DVD with step-by-step instructions and an inflatable mannequin to practice chest compressions.

Hands-only CPR focuses on the first few minutes following a cardiac arrest, since the lungs and blood contain only enough oxygen to keep vital organs healthy for that amount of time.

While emergency responders are on their way to the scene, chest compressions using hands-only CPR provide the ongoing blood flow needed to give the patient a much better chance of survival once responders arrive.

For more information about the American Heart Association’s community CPR trainings, contact Emily Reneau at 544-1505, or email [email protected] or Karla Adams, 369-1316, or [email protected]

— Tamara White for Heart Association/American Stroke Association.