Phase #1 of Lompoc’s Financial Management System Goes Live

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | October 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The first phase of Lompoc's new financial management system launched this week, the city has announced.

The Munis Financial Management System, provided through Tyler Technologies, enables Lompoc residents to receive real-time information, including quick and accurate information needed for state and federal reporting.

This new system is scheduled to be rolled out a few systems at a time, having started in November 2016 and finishing around August 2019.

The phase rolled out this week includes core financial systems and system-wide services such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, budgeting, purchasing and financial reporting.

As part of the first phase, Lompoc’s self-service vendor portal has been established and can be accessed at https://selfservice.ci.lompoc.ca.us/MSS/Vendors/VBids/Default.aspx.

Via this portal, bids can be submitted online, and vendors can be paid electronically and view invoices paid to them.

The next phase to be rolled out in the Munis Financial Management System includes human resources and payroll. Future phases will include updates for utility billing, treasury operations, and development services.

Brad Wilkie, management services director, said the roll-out of the city’s new financial management system is going smoothly.

“Our new city of Lompoc Financial Management System will be a tremendous asset to our community, and the self-service vendor portal is an important part of this system,” Wilkie said.

“This new tool enables us to pay our valued vendors quickly and easily, and gives our vendors the ability to access useful resources and information whenever needed,” he said.

Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
