Phil Norman Tentet Plays for Jazz Society

The Santa Barbara Jazz Society will present the Grammy-nominated Phil Norman Tentet, 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at SOhO, 1221 State St., Santa Barbara.

The band will play selections from Then and Now, Encore, Live at Catalinas and other CDs released over the last 20 years.

What is a tentet? Think of hearing the essence of the best big big band, with all the thrills of that sound, but with less volume.

The program will especially appeal to those who enjoy Miles Davis and the Birth of the Cool, the West Coast bands of the 1950s, and the Dave Pell Octet.

Exploring new ideas from such arrangers as Alan Broadbent, Kim Richmond, Scott Whitfield, Roger Neumann and Bob Florence, the band reads like a Who’s Who of great jazz players.

The line up: Christian Jacob on piano; Kevin Axt, bass; Dick Weller, drums; Brad Dutz, percussion/vibes; Mike Scott, guitar; Carl Saunders and Ron Stout, trumpet/flugel; Scott Whitfield, trombone; Rusty Higgins, alto and soprano sax/flute; Roger Neumann, baritone sax; and leader Phil Norman, tenor sax/clarinet.

The Tentet is brought to the Jazz Society through the generosity of Lucille and Richard Jannsen.

Admission to the concert is $15 for Jazz Society members, $25 for non-members, $7 for full-time local jazz musicians, and $5 for full-time students with membership.

Tickets are available only at the door; doors open at 12:30 p.m. Members will be admitted first and seating is limited.

For more information, call 805-687-7123 or visit sbjazz.org.

— Natalie Wilson for Santa Barbara Jazz Society.