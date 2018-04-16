Phil Womble Scholarship In Process of Being Established

A scholarship fund in the name of local sports legend Phil Womble is being established by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and Dave Pintard.

Womble was an avid supporter of UCSB athletics and an icon in the local sports community for many years. Born with cerebral palsy, he lived to the age of 80. He passed away in January of 2017.

Pintard is trying to raise $25,000 for the scholarship fund and the Round Table has agreed to match the figure.

The $50,000 scholarship fund “will continue to build the legacy forever and a day,” said Pintard, who is the sponsor of the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award, which is presented to a junior student athletic from eight Santa Barbara area high schools during the school year. The award recognizes character, selflessness and leadership.

Starting next year, Womble Award recipients can apply for a $2500 scholarship.

“We hope to complete fund raising by the end of the year and award the first scholarship in the spring of 2019,” Pintard said. “I am currently taking pledges.”

Pintard added: “This new Phil Womble Scholarship is the perfect way to help high school student athletes pursue their college dreams, and it does so by honoring a man that epitomized character and tenacity.”

The fund will be administered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Tax- deductible donations can be made to the foundation at P.O. Box 3620, Santa Barbara 93130-3620, Attn. Womble Fund.