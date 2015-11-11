Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Philanthropist Betty J. Stephens to be Honored at the 16th Annual Santa Barbara Heart Beach Ball

Bruce, Betty and daughter Joi Stephens
Bruce, Betty and daughter Joi Stephens (American Heart Association photo)
By Tamara White for American Heart Association | November 11, 2015 | 8:59 a.m.

Local philanthropist Betty J. Stephens will be honored at the American Heart Association’s 2016 Santa Barbara Heart Beach Ball.

For Stephens, ending cardiovascular disease is a special mission: Nov. 7 is the anniversary of her beloved son Bruce’s passing. Sadly, he suffered a massive heart attack at age 45 and never recovered.

The Heart Beach Ball will be held Saturday, June 4, 2016 at Stephen’s Hope Ranch estate. Funds raised will be used to sponsor state-of-the-art research as well as advocacy and education programs to end cardiovascular disease. 

Stephens is a community activist and philanthropist, well known in Santa Barbara for supporting various arts and nonprofit organizations. She is the former chief executive of two international mining companies, including Excel Minerals (the maker of Jonny Cat and other cat litter brands).

The Heart Ball is one of the premier American Heart Association fundraising events both locally and across the nation. The evening celebrates the lives saved and improved because of everyone’s countless efforts.

Since 1915 the American Heart Association has reached millions and stood by its mission of “Building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.” 

Heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in our nation. The American Heart Association’s goal is to help those in need through research education, patient care and the advocation of better health in our population. 

In addition to Heart Ball, the American Heart Association hosts the Heart Walk, Go Red for Women Luncheon and other opportunities to speak up in efforts to educate individuals and save lives. 

Ticket and sponsorship information are available. For more information visit heart.org or contact Sarah Stretz at 805.963.8862 or [email protected].

Tamara White represents American Heart Association.

