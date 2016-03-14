Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:07 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Philanthropist Seeks Women Ambassadors and Expert Trainers for Gender Parity in Leadership Program

By Lex Schroeder for Take The Lead | March 14, 2016 | 4:05 p.m.

Dr. Nancy O’Reilly

Everywhere you look, women are changing the face of leadership. Why? Because they are tired of waiting. They want to see gender parity in leadership in their lifetimes, but the current pace, this will not happen until 2095.

To help bring about that change, some powerful leaders of today’s women’s movement are gathering in Santa Barbara April 19-21, 2016. A meet-and-greet with Gloria Feldt co-hosted by the Santa Barbara Association for Women’s Communications will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 and a Train-the-Trainer program will take place April 20-21.

The duo of events are all about collaboration and women helping other women, including Elisa Parker of Grass Valley, Calif., who started her See Jane Do radio program six years ago with a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“My girls were then four and seven,” Parker recalls, “and they were questioning why their world seemed so broken. I felt I had to try to create a world that served them, to create a platform for women’s voices to bring about change.”

Part of her strategy is to participate in this training to become a leadership ambassador.

Women made great progress in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, yet their share of leadership has remained stuck at less than 20 percent for decades. Doors have been opened, but most women still do not step through to join the ranks of leadership. 

Activist leaders have noticed their reluctance and begun to organize in earnest. Contrary to the stereotype of aggressive, bossy women, these women love to collaborate and partner with others.

Parker’s effort is one of thousands led by ordinary women and stars alike, all determined to change the power equation, including Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In, Kimberly Bryant’s Black Girls Code organization, Rinku Sen’s Race Forward organization, Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s #AskHerMore campaign and Geena Davis’s Institute on Gender in Media, just to name a few.

This movement is characterized by mutual support and encouragement. Longtime women’s rights advocate Gloria Feldt, a former national president of Planned Parenthood and co-founder of Take The Lead, says these powerful leaders are ready to take it to the next level.

She says women can achieve parity in leadership across all sectors by 2025, that she can teach them how and that it’s time to share her knowledge so others can do it, too.

Exemplifying the collaborative trend, Take The Lead currently partners with more than 40 universities, leadership organizations and businesses.

International philanthropist and women empowerment expert Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly agrees. That’s why her foundation, Women Connect4Good, Inc., is underwriting Feldt’s next Train-the-Trainer in Santa Barbara, April 20-21. An application form to participate is available online.

O’Reilly interviewed Feldt years ago for a podcast about women’s relationships with power for her website DrNancyOreilly.com. Since then they have also collaborated on the 2014 book Leading Women: 20 Influential Women Share Their Secrets to Leadership, Business and Life

Feldt began sharing her signature 9 Power Tools curriculum with other expert trainers last year in order to accelerate women’s progress. She trained 16 diverse leadership ambassadors in New York City and Phoenix in 2015, all of whom were already experts working in the field that now are qualified to deliver the training to companies and organizations.

The Santa Barbara training is the third Train-the-Trainer offered by Feldt and Take The Lead Head of Strategy Lex Schroeder.

“We are so excited to connect with courageous women leaders on the West Coast, by bringing Take The Lead’s training to California,” Feldt said.

To apply to take part in the training or to learn more, visit www.taketheleadwomen.com.

— Lex Schroeder represents Take The Lead.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 