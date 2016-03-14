Philanthropist Seeks Women Ambassadors and Expert Trainers for Gender Parity in Leadership Program

Everywhere you look, women are changing the face of leadership. Why? Because they are tired of waiting. They want to see gender parity in leadership in their lifetimes, but the current pace, this will not happen until 2095.

To help bring about that change, some powerful leaders of today’s women’s movement are gathering in Santa Barbara April 19-21, 2016. A meet-and-greet with Gloria Feldt co-hosted by the Santa Barbara Association for Women’s Communications will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 and a Train-the-Trainer program will take place April 20-21.

The duo of events are all about collaboration and women helping other women, including Elisa Parker of Grass Valley, Calif., who started her See Jane Do radio program six years ago with a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

“My girls were then four and seven,” Parker recalls, “and they were questioning why their world seemed so broken. I felt I had to try to create a world that served them, to create a platform for women’s voices to bring about change.”

Part of her strategy is to participate in this training to become a leadership ambassador.

Women made great progress in the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, yet their share of leadership has remained stuck at less than 20 percent for decades. Doors have been opened, but most women still do not step through to join the ranks of leadership.

Activist leaders have noticed their reluctance and begun to organize in earnest. Contrary to the stereotype of aggressive, bossy women, these women love to collaborate and partner with others.

Parker’s effort is one of thousands led by ordinary women and stars alike, all determined to change the power equation, including Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In, Kimberly Bryant’s Black Girls Code organization, Rinku Sen’s Race Forward organization, Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s #AskHerMore campaign and Geena Davis’s Institute on Gender in Media, just to name a few.

This movement is characterized by mutual support and encouragement. Longtime women’s rights advocate Gloria Feldt, a former national president of Planned Parenthood and co-founder of Take The Lead, says these powerful leaders are ready to take it to the next level.

She says women can achieve parity in leadership across all sectors by 2025, that she can teach them how and that it’s time to share her knowledge so others can do it, too.

Exemplifying the collaborative trend, Take The Lead currently partners with more than 40 universities, leadership organizations and businesses.

International philanthropist and women empowerment expert Dr. Nancy D. O’Reilly agrees. That’s why her foundation, Women Connect4Good, Inc., is underwriting Feldt’s next Train-the-Trainer in Santa Barbara, April 20-21. An application form to participate is available online.

O’Reilly interviewed Feldt years ago for a podcast about women’s relationships with power for her website DrNancyOreilly.com. Since then they have also collaborated on the 2014 book Leading Women: 20 Influential Women Share Their Secrets to Leadership, Business and Life.

Feldt began sharing her signature 9 Power Tools curriculum with other expert trainers last year in order to accelerate women’s progress. She trained 16 diverse leadership ambassadors in New York City and Phoenix in 2015, all of whom were already experts working in the field that now are qualified to deliver the training to companies and organizations.

The Santa Barbara training is the third Train-the-Trainer offered by Feldt and Take The Lead Head of Strategy Lex Schroeder.

“We are so excited to connect with courageous women leaders on the West Coast, by bringing Take The Lead’s training to California,” Feldt said.

To apply to take part in the training or to learn more, visit www.taketheleadwomen.com.

— Lex Schroeder represents Take The Lead.