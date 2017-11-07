Local Philanthropists to Be Recognized

True philanthropists dig deep when times are hard, looking for innovative ways to change the world through their gifts of time, talent and treasure.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties Chapter (AFPSBV) will honor seven individuals as a part of National Philanthropy Day and celebrate their role in meeting a variety of community needs.

This year’s National Philanthropy Day honorees for Santa Barbara County:

Dorothy Largay for Philanthropist of the Year, Jim Jackson for Volunteer of the Year, Elena Alcerro for Youth in Philanthropy, and Elaine Mah Best for Professional Fundraiser of the Year.

Ventura County honorees: William Rolland for Philanthropist of the Year, Ventura County, and Eloise and Chuck Cohen for Volunteers of the Year.

“AFPSBV is thrilled to recognize these outstanding individuals who are making a difference in our community,” said Hilary Molina, National Philanthropy Day event chair and AFPSBV Board member.

The annual event will be led by master of ceremonies Geoff Green, SBCC Foundation CEO. Tickets are available for the awards luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. at the Fess Parker Double Tree Resort, Santa Barbara.

To secure a seat for the event or for more information, contact AFP, 500-6610 ext. 105 or [email protected], or visit afpsbv.org. AFPSBV said it is expecting the annual event to sell out.

About the honorees:

Largay founded the Linked Foundation in 2006, which is dedicated to improving the health and economic self-reliance of women in Latin America and the U.S.

In addition to her work in Latin America, Largay has actively supported the Santa Barbara community including volunteering some 15 years at Direct Relief and serving a board member and board chair.

She currently serves on the Cottage Health board, working to advance community health initiatives. Other community involvement includes UCSB Arts & Lectures, Planned Parenthood, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria, and the Carpinteria Children’s Project.

Jackson is a Santa Barbara native whose family has lived in Montecito for more than 100 years. Since 2001, he has worked for Solvang’s Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort, a family business started by his grandfather in 1946.

Currently serving as vice president/COO, Jackson has also served for the past 20 years as a trustee of the Ann Jackson Family Foundation.

He has been involved with a variety of nonprofit organizations in the Santa Barbara including serving as a member and former chair of the board of the Braille Institute of America. He also served on the board of Laguna Blanca School’s board for 14 years .

He is in his 14th year on the board of the Cancer Center/Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, where he has co-chaired the campaign steering committee helping to fund the new Elings Oncology building for the Ridley Tree Cancer Center.

Jackosn has served on the board of Direct Relief, and co-chaired the campaign to rebuild the children’s wing of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

Alcerro graduated in the spring from the Anacapa School and is now attending Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles as an international relations major.

While in high school, she went on six service trips in four countries with Rustic Pathways. On her trips she improved health centers and schools, taught in elementary schools, worked on building houses and latrines, planted trees, and finished a septic system for a village to prevent contaminating the nearby river.

In addition to her service abroad, Alcerro has helped Santa Barbara youth by volunteering at the Santa Barbara Public Library’s Homework Help Program and assistant-coaching an American Youth Soccer Organization team.

At Anacapa School, she set up a chapter of the organization Hands 4 Others with the goal of raising $10,000 to install a water filtration system in Honduras; the team reached its goal n the final week of her senior year.

Now, Alcerro is working to start her own nonprofit, HUMAIN, to help elderly Haitian sugarcane workers in the Dominican Republic.

Best is the director of development at the Santa Barbara Zoo. Since joining in 2009, she has led the zoo’s efforts to raise more than $20 million in support of operations and priority projects.

Those projects include condor-extinction prevention; establishment of an education and conservation center; enrichment for zoo animals; creation of a children’s garden; securing funding for a giraffe barn; and educational outreach in the community.

Best’s career, which began in 2000, has included fundraising positions at San Dominico School, Tres Condados Girl Scout Council, Surgical Eye Expeditions International, and PathPoint.

She is the immediate past president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter; a past board member and current sustaining member of the Junior League of Santa Barbara; and member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Best has been recognized by the Pacific Coast Business Times as a Top 40 under 40 young professional and by the Junior League of Santa Barbara with the League Rose.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals represents 30,000 fundraisers in more than 200 chapters throughout the world, working to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education, and certification programs.

The AFP Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter was founded 31 years ago to promote philanthropy and support the practice of ethical and effective fundraising.

For more information contact Karen Kawaguchi, vice president, membership, at [email protected] or visit www.afpsbv.org.

— Hilary Molina for Association of Fundraising Professionals Santa Barbara, Ventura Counties.