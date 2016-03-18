Philip Fauntleroy Leads Laguna Blanca Past Nordhoff

Boys Volleyball

Laguna Blanca went on the road and swept Nordhoff, 26-24, 25-12, 25-11 in a non-league boys volleyball match on Friday.

The Owls improve to 10-2, with their only losses coming against San Luis Obispo and Ventura.

"We got a great performance out of Philip Fauntleroy, not only at the net but also serving and passing," said Laguna coach Jon Roberts. "Pierce O'Donnell, our setter, continues to improve, so consequently all our hitters benefit."

The Owls host Mission Prep on Tuesday.

