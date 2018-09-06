Philippines Singers Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid To Perform at Chumash

Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid, one of the Philippines’ most influential power couples in the entertainment industry, are coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5. Tickets are $65, $75 and $85.

Best known as Asia’s Songbird, Velasquez is one of the best-selling Filipino pop singers, having sold 8.5 million records regionally. She first gained recognition by winning the 1984 Ang Bagong Kampeon and the 1989 Asia-Pacific Song Contest.

She rose to fame with the release of the single “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang” from her self-titled debut album in 1987.

The well-received album produced two more singles, “Urong Sulong” and “Isang Lahi,” establishing her as a commercially viable Filipino pop artist.



Velasquez signed a recording contract with Polygram Records in 1994 and released the album Listen Without Prejudice, establishing herself as an up-and-coming artist in the Southeast and East Asian region.

It became her best-selling record in the region to date and included the top hit “In Love With You,” which became her most successful single.

Joining Velasquez on stage will be her husband, Ogie Alcasid. As a singer-songwriter, actor, comedian, parodist and host, Alcasid is a fixture in the Filipino entertainment industry.

Before pursuing multiple philanthropic business projects and a career in television, Alcasid launched a music career as a balladeer in 1989.

His debut single, “Nandito Ako” (I Am Here), from his gold-certified, self-titled album was named Song of the Year by Magic 89.9, a popular radio station in the Philippines.

Alcasid has since released 18 albums, of which 12 are gold-certified, three are platinum and three are double platinum.

Velasquez and Alcasid were married 2010 and have since been sharing their strong musical bond with audiences worldwide.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.