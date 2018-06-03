Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:49 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

Philippines Stars Bringing Macho Gwapita Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 8, 2013 | 7:39 a.m.

Filipino pop singer Rico J. Puno and Ai Ai Delas Alas, who’s known as the Philippine Queen of Comedy, will bring their Macho Gwapita 2013 U.S. tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets for the show are $35.

Puno, who’s also a TV show host, is credited as a pioneer promoter of original Filipino music. He started the trend of incorporating Tagalog lyrics in his rendition of the American song “The Way We Were” and other foreign songs. Also known as Rico J. and as “The Total Entertainer,” Puno is a singer who regularly infuses his on-stage performance with comedy.

Among his contemporaries in the original Filipino music industry, Puno is one of the most consistently active performers in the genre. Since launching his career in 1975, he has toured throughout the United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and European countries.

Delas Alas is an actress and comedian who first gained first gained popularity in the Philippines with her hit movie “Ang Tanging Ina.” The popular movie spawned a TV series and sequels, which all starred Delas Alas. Before acting, she worked as a saleswoman in a department store and also as a stand-up comic in comedy bars along Metro Manila.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these two international superstars take the stage in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 