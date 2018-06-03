Philippines Stars Bringing Macho Gwapita Tour to Chumash Casino Resort

Filipino pop singer Rico J. Puno and Ai Ai Delas Alas, who’s known as the Philippine Queen of Comedy, will bring their Macho Gwapita 2013 U.S. tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Tickets for the show are $35.

Puno, who’s also a TV show host, is credited as a pioneer promoter of original Filipino music. He started the trend of incorporating Tagalog lyrics in his rendition of the American song “The Way We Were” and other foreign songs. Also known as Rico J. and as “The Total Entertainer,” Puno is a singer who regularly infuses his on-stage performance with comedy.

Among his contemporaries in the original Filipino music industry, Puno is one of the most consistently active performers in the genre. Since launching his career in 1975, he has toured throughout the United States, Canada, Dubai, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and European countries.

Delas Alas is an actress and comedian who first gained first gained popularity in the Philippines with her hit movie “Ang Tanging Ina.” The popular movie spawned a TV series and sequels, which all starred Delas Alas. Before acting, she worked as a saleswoman in a department store and also as a stand-up comic in comedy bars along Metro Manila.

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these two international superstars take the stage in the intimate, 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

